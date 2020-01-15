ATLANTA — As the first month of 2020 hits the mid-point mark, the film and television production scene continues to progress with more casting calls and opportunities for residents to get involved.

Marvel’s “The Falcon & The Winter Soldier,” “Underground Railroad,” ”Suicide Squad,” and several film and projects from Tyler Perry projects are currently in the works right now.

Here’s a look at what’s filming in the state of Georgia right now.

SUICIDE SQUAD : 2

Producers in Georgia are still plugging away at the upcoming sequel to the 2016 action movie “Suicide Squad."

Project Casting reports crews behind the scenes are looking for background actors to play security techs.

It is currently unknown what the storyline of the sequel will be, but casting directors are looking for men and women to be communication techs in a high-security communication hub.

Actors of different ethnic backgrounds are encouraged to apply. However, you must be between the ages 25 to 55.

Filming goes down Jan. 27 through 30.

UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

Academy Award winning director Barry Jenkins is back at work in Georgia on his upcoming original series “Underground Railroad.”

Crews are resuming shoots this week in Dawson, and the production is currently hiring fresh faces to appear on screen.

Southern Casting reports Marinella Hume Casting producers are looking for four Caucasian girls and boys for a scene based in the 1800s.

Actors must be between the ages of 9-12. The shoot will take place over the course of three days on January 23, 27, and 28.

If you are interested in this role, you must be available for a wardrobe fitting on Thursday, January 16.

Parents who wish to submit their kids for the role are asked to send it to KidsCastMhc@gmail.com with the subject line ‘UGRR GIRL 3days’ or ‘UGRR BOY 3 days’.

Some of the cast members include Thuso Mdedu, Chase W. Dillon, and Aaron Pierre, as reported by Variety.

The outlet reports the show will chronicle one woman’s journey after escaping her Georgia plantation.

SYLVESTER STALLONE'S 'SAMARITAN'

Sylvester Stallone is making his next major motion picture in Georgia.

It's called “Samaritan," and it’s a thriller about a young boy who is out to discover a mythical superhero - one that actually exists - after disappearing 20 years, earlier following a tragic event.

Deadline reports screenwriter Bragi F. Schut ("Escape Room") is tapped to bring the story to life. Stallone and Braden Aftergood will produce the project through their company Balboa Productions.

Stallone's upcoming MGM thriller hits theaters in December of 2020.

Here's a full list of what's filming in Georgia, provided by Georgia Entertainment:

Architect

Big Red

Black Lightning S3

Council of Dads S1

Dish Nation S8

Doom Patrol S2

Dynasty S3

Eldorado

First 48

Genius : Aretha Franklin

Legacies S2

Life by the Ton

Meet the Flockas

OJ25

Respect

Samaritan

Sister Circle

Tag Team

The Aquarium S2

The Resident

Tiger Rising

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne S7

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan

Underground Railroad

Wife Swap S2

Wild N Out

