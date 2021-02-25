TV shows and movies currently filming in Atlanta

'Spider-Man: No Way Home', 'Ozark', and 'The Resident' are just some of the 30-plus productions being filmed right now.

ATLANTA — Film and television production may look a lot different this year as we approach a year mark of the global pandemic, but it certainly hasn’t slowed down in Georgia.

Here’s a look at some of the shows and movies being made right now around the metro area.

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

Marvel Studios has officially announced the release date and title to the sequel to "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and fans weighing in on the new title on social media.

On Wednesday, the actual title was revealed in a video released on Twitter showing the three lead actors -- Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon -- walking out of Director Jon Watts' office bantering over the name and how Holland would just spoil it by revealing the secret.

Well, the secret was revealed by the photographer and a dry erase board where we see the film's title "Spider-Man: No Way Home" finally revealed.

Previously, there were talks that filming of “Spider-Man 3” was pushed into early 2021 to accommodate Holland's commitments to other upcoming projects. The movie is now slated for a December 2021 release, while cast and crew are currently working around the clock around parts of metro Atlanta to make it happen.

Several other Marvel movies have been made at Trillith Studios, a massive production facility in Fayetteville covering more than 1 million square feet.

Holland, who plays the iconic superhero in the franchise's third installment, went on Instagram with a new still from the project.

“So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can’t wait for you lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta,” Holland wrote.

Last fall, we learned Jamie Foxx was in talks to return as Electro from the 2014 version of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

OZARK

Production for the fourth and final season of "Ozark" is in effect throughout the state, including Cumming.

On Wednesday, law enforcement officials sent out an advisory for filming throughout the area.

“There will be a film crew along with several police officers filming at various locations around the city and county. If you see a large presence of people, police tape, and officers, etc today and tomorrow then you have probably found them.” the Cumming Police Department wrote.

The Netflix drama is up for four nominations the top TV categories in this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

The show’s star and executive producer, Jason Bateman, is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama.

The series is also up for Best Television Series - Drama, and Julie Garner, who appears as Ruth Langmore, is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

“Ozark” is set in Missouri but has filmed its scenes mostly in Georgia since its first season. Netflix reports the last season picked up with the crew doubling down on risky decisions, “to expand their empire in the next chapter of the thrilling crime drama series.”

THEY CLONED TYRONE

Residents in East Point may catch a glimpse of Jamie Foxx while he’s in town.

“They are going to be filming the Jamie Foxx film 'They Cloned Tyrone' in East Point next week. They 'remodeled' a local restaurant for the film,” John R. Trackett told The A-Scene Facebook group.

According to Deadline, the upcoming American science fiction comedy film is directed by Juel Taylor, John Boyega (Star Wars) and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision) are also set to appear alongside Foxx in the upcoming Netflix feature.

The plot involves a series of eerie events that puts Foxx, Boyega, and Parris hot on the trail of a government conspiracy.

THE GOONIES

Fans of the hit 1980s coming of age thriller with a twist “The Goonies” have a new reason to smile. The title is now being revamped as a television series, according to Variety.

“Instead of a sequel, remake, or reboot, however, the plot involves a substitute teacher named Stella Cooper mentoring three students who are embarking on creating a shot-for-shot remake of one student’s favorite film—The Goonies,” Mental Floss, another source reported.

The behind-the-scenes action is all going down in Atlanta.

Several users in 11Alive’s The A-Scene Facebook group posted about production in their neighborhood. Residents in the Newnan High School area shared photos of some props being taken to set, including a pirate ship.

DYNASTY

The hit CW drama “Dynasty” is looking for fresh faces to be part of its current fourth season. Project Casting reports the show is looking for background actors for several upcoming scenes.

“Dynasty” comes from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the team behind shows like “Gossip Girl” and “The O.C.”

The show is a modernized reboot of the classic 1980s primetime soap.

The series follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children.

Told primarily through the perspectives of two women at odds — Fallon Carrington, daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington; and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal, a Hispanic woman marrying into the WASP family -- “Dynasty” not only features the glitz and gloss of extreme wealth, but also exposes the dark underbelly of a corrupt world built on backroom deals.

The modern version flips the script on the classic version by not only being set in Atlanta as opposed to the original's setting of Denver, but the entire production for the series has taken place here as well.

THE RESIDENT

Scenes for the current fourth season of the Fox medical drama series “The Resident” are currently being filmed throughout metro Atlanta. Crews were spotted in Midtown where the show has filmed previous seasons.

The majority of the first and second seasons were filmed in Conyers and in Midtown Atlanta at the High Museum of Art.

“The Resident” follows a young doctor who’s paired with a hospital's senior resident who is as tough as he is brilliant. It stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Malcolm Jamal-Warner, and Bruce Greenwood.

OTHER FILMS AND SHOWS

Check out a full list of productions filming right now in Atlanta here.

Our Insiders are the MVPs of the A-Scene when it comes to signs and intel on the streets. Just remember, follow all traffic laws, and don't trespass on any base camps or lots along the way.