Twitter reacts to news that Jurnee Smollett didn't receive a Golden Globe nomination

ATLANTA — HBO’s breakout fictional horror series “Lovecraft Country," is nominated for Best Television Series – Drama in the upcoming Golden Globe Awards. However, several critics and fans are calling out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as actress Jurnee Smollett did not get a nomination for her performance on the show.

Variety reports Smollett and her co-star Jonathan Majors were missed from their respective best actor categories for the big night, despite the show's wild sucess and Best Television Drama Series recognition.

Several Twitter users agreed and reacted to in a series of tweets true to Smollet's performance as Leti in the hit series.

"Jurnee Smollett should have gotten a nom too! Even though I wasn't that much of a fan of LCC after a few episodes. Her performance was WONDERFUL," one user wrote.

"Jurnee Smollett absolutely deserved a nomination for Lovecraft," another user added in the sea of comments about the news to the nods.

The series, which is executive produced by JJ Abrams and Jordan Peele, was filmed throughout parts of Georgia as well as Chicago, during the summer and fall months of 2019.

It’s a combination of real-life horror and fiction that made Peele’s 2017 film “Get Out" a big hit with audiences at the box office.

HBO went big by not only filming in Macon, Marietta, East Point, and across metro Atlanta, they also leased three soundstages at Blackhall Studios.

When The A-Scene went to visit Blackhall Studios in October of 2019, CEO Ryan Milsap confirmed that the series had a “Game of Thrones budget,” and was utilizing three soundstages at his facility.

How did Jurnee Smollett not get a Golden Globes nomination for Lovecraft Country? I'm pulling up the the HFPA office like pic.twitter.com/EwZPNsaB4K — Victoria (@AVocalistsRival) February 3, 2021

The Golden Globes always has some clownery involved...Seeing that neither Jurnee Smollett or Jonathan Majors got nominated for their amazing performances. https://t.co/fPS2ujn5V6 — QQ (@quran_malik) February 3, 2021