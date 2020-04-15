“I hate to believe people could be this low! But I shouldn’t be surprised,” Perry wrote on Instagram.

ATLANTA — Tyler Perry wowed millions around the country when he surprised elderly citizens with free groceries last week.

It was an act of kindness that many attach to his public image, so the mogul was disappointed after finding out about an internet hoax claiming that the star is giving away money.

“I hate to believe people could be this low! But I shouldn’t be surprised,” Perry wrote on Instagram.

The Madea star says that he was “annoyed because people can be so wicked to think they are setting up all these fake sites asking you to send money claiming that I’m giving away thousands of dollars.” Perry said in a personal video message. “It’s downright evil and its downright wrong. I wish Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter would do a better job at taking some of this down, especially at a time like this.”

Perry says, “times are hard, and people are really struggling right now,” so people should report any posts that are not directly being posted from his official social media accounts.

