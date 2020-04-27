First Look: 'Tyler Perry's Bruh'

ATLANTA — As media mogul Tyler Perry moves ahead with plans to reopen his massive studio space in Georgia, he’s also unveiled the first look of his latest collaboration with BET+.
‘Tyler Perry’s Bruh' is executive produced, written, and directed by Perry. Michelle Sneed also serves as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.
The dramedy follows four longtime friends as they navigate life and relationships through the strength of their brother-like bond.
In an announcement sent to 11Alive, a rep for BET says the show “depicts a healthy image of black brotherhood; embracing vulnerability without playing on stereotypical hypermasculinity.”
The series stars Barry Brewer as Jonathan “John” Watts, Mahdi Cocci as Tom Brooks, Phillip Mullings Jr as Mike Alexander and Monti Washington as Bill Frazier. Additional cast includes Chandra Currelley as Alice Watts (John’s mother), Candice Renée as Regina (the ex-girlfriend that Bill wants back), and Alyssa Goss as Pamela (a casual girlfriend of Mike).
“Bruh,” a slang term made popular by Black-Greek culture, refers to a friend so close they are more like a brother.
You can catch fresh episodes on BET + starting May 7.
MORE FROM THE A-SCENE!