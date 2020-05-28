The gorgeous home nestled on 17-plus private acres bordering the Chattahoochee River, features an unrivaled amenity package fit for high rollers.

ATLANTA — The video above is from the initial sale.

An estate once owned by media mogul Tyler Perry was just sold again for a record-setting $15 million.

The sale of 4110 Paces Ferry Road is historic as both the first and second most expensive residential home sale in Atlanta, according to Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.

The gorgeous home, built in 2007 and nestled on 17-plus private acres bordering the Chattahoochee River, features an amenity package high rollers can afford.

The home features seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and five half bathrooms. Chase Mizell with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller in the transaction. Mizell tells 11Alive’s The A-Scene that he could not reveal who the new owner of the home was due to confidentiality agreement.

The home was marketed as “Atlanta’s Most Spectacular Gated Estate,” and Mizell notes all parties never anticipated going under contract during the midst of a pandemic.

4110 Paces Ferry Road first sold in April 2016, with Mizell and Josh Reeves (also with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty) brokering the transaction.

PHOTOS | Mansion once owned by Tyler Perry sold for $15mil 1/43

2/43

3/43

4/43

5/43

6/43

7/43

8/43

9/43

10/43

11/43

12/43

13/43

14/43

15/43

16/43

17/43

18/43

19/43

20/43

21/43

22/43

23/43

24/43

25/43

26/43

27/43

28/43

29/43

30/43

31/43

32/43

33/43

34/43

35/43

36/43

37/43

38/43

39/43

40/43

41/43

42/43

43/43 1 / 43