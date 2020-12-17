Tyler Perry poses for mirror selfie: This is what midlife crisis looks like

'I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God,' he wrote.

ATLANTA — Tyler Perry shared a personal holiday message to his Instagram followers with a laid-back mirror selfie on Wednesday.

“This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!!” he wrote.

Without a doubt, 2020 has impacted millions across the globe due to the spread of COVID-19, including Perry. In April, hours after Perry surprised shoppers at Kroger across the state by paying for their groceries, the media mogul mourned the loss of one of his own crew members.

He said on Facebook that Charles Gregory, a hairstylist that had worked with his company for many years, had lost his battle with COVID-19.

In his Facebook post, Perry went on to pen a personal letter to the black community, begging them to take coronavirus seriously.

Perry is a self-made visionary who has created 22 feature films, over 20 stage plays, 13 television shows, two New York Times bestselling books, and poured back into the community here in Atlanta.

Perry has constantly supported various civil rights causes and has inspired thousands with his random acts of kindness, especially during this unpredictable year.

Last month, traffic was backed up for miles in all directions around Perry’s studio in southwest Atlanta as people tried to make their way to a food giveaway that blessed 5,000 families. At one point, the line stretched for 5 miles south of downtown Atlanta, according to the Associated Press.