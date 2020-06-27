Tyler Perry gifts new van to help Atlanta woman continue her mission to give back to the homeless

When Perry heard her story, he wanted to help her out.

ATLANTA — There seems to be no limit to Tyler Perry's willingness to give back to the community.

This time, the media mogul helped an Atlanta woman who runs an organization that does outreach to homeless people in the city in a big way - he gave her a brand new van.

On Thursday, Erica Wright shared the moment she got the keys to the new Ford Transit cargo van from a Morrow, Georgia car dealership. The gift will help her continue to serve the community through the Project U First charity, which helps give "people in need the basics for health, hygiene and love."

The dealership shared how Wright has spent the last six years distributing lunches and "love" bags filled with personal hygiene and other products to those living without a home in Atlanta. Since the pandemic, Wright and Project U First have handed out tens-of-thousands of bags in her 2008 Honda Civic. When Perry heard her story, he wanted to help her out.

On Facebook, Wright expressed her thanks to Perry.

"A huge Thank You to Tyler Perry for donating U First a 2020 Ford Connect Transit Van. This van will allow us to serve so many people in need," Wright shared. "Mr. Perry what you do for the community is truly amazing! May God continue to bless you and keep you in perfect peace."

"God’s Grace is Sufficient," she added.

This is not the first time Perry has paid it forward. Earlier in the pandemic, he paid for a whole store-full of elderly shoppers' groceries. He also delivered surprise meals to Grady healthcare workers working on the front lines of the pandemic. And just recently, he offered to pay for college tuition for the children of Rayshard Brooks, who lost their father in a police shooting earlier this month.