Action scene for upcoming CW 'Powerpuff Girls' series films in downtown Cartersville

“PPG” is the production code and working title for staff making the action-packed reboot of the animated series.

Residents in Cartersville, Ga. got the blockbuster treatment as crews worked on scenes for the upcoming live action pilot for CW’s ‘Powerpuff Girls’ series.

Jen Avery posted pictures in The A-Scene Facebook group of the action taking place downtown Cartersville on Tuesday.

“Just drove past filming in downtown Cartersville. Not a great shot since I was in a moving vehicle, but there is a car on fire. The sign said PPG, so I assume it’s Powerpuff Girls,” Avery wrote.

Another viewer wrote in commenting that nearby restaurants Table 20 and Mellow Mushroom could also see the excitement in the parking lot.

For the past two weeks, cast members have been spotted filming the scenes throughout metro Atlanta, most notably in Midtown.

The home where the main characters will live is located Meadowvale Drive, off Briarcliff. Many say the home is the uncanny real-life depiction of the home featured in the original series.

Maggie Kiley, the director for the upcoming CW series, shared an image of her first day on set earlier this month.

She geotagged a photo of her director’s chair in the show’s fictional city of Townsville.

Weeks before, Kelly shared her excitement about the project in a social media post. “I am beyond excited to be onboard this super fun pilot with a legit dream team,” she wrote.

Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault are set to play the powerhouse trio. The stars will play Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, who became popular in the Cartoon Network series that originally aired from 1998-2005.

Donald Faison, who is most popular for his role in “Clueless” and “Scrubs” plays their creator/father, Professor Utonium.

The live action revamp will follow adult versions of the characters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A release date for the series has not been announced, but CW is currently working on several action shows in Georgia.

