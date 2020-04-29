Gamemaster.tv, which features Wil Wheaton as the host alongside 12 amateur esports contestants from across the U.S, was set to begin production this spring.

ATLANTA — The team behind “GameMaster,” an upcoming unscripted series that centers around the lucrative world of competitive game is lending a hand to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

With production delayed in Georgia as the pandemic continues to pose a threat, downtime is being used to assist first responders and hospitals in need by 3D printing face masks, a rep tells 11Alive.

Gamemaster.tv, which features Wil Wheaton as the host alongside 12 amateur esports contestants from across the U.S, was set to begin production this spring.

The show and Executive Producers John Colp and Laurie Lockliear are collaborating with one of their brand partners, Micro Center, who has provided 3D printers and filament to “Gamemaster”.

“Gamemaster” producers and crew will run the printing operations and handle requests and distribution of the masks. Guidelines for this 3D mask-printing program can be found HERE.



The show will also collaborate with Opera Event to share 3D blueprints with, and provide a network for, other “makers” around the country interested in helping to create and provide this vital equipment.

The "Gamemaster" website now features an email portal for 1) those in need of masks, and 2) those who can help 3D print masks and distribute them in their communities.

“Like so many around the world, all of us at GAMEMASTER have been impacted by this pandemic. The idea of 3D-printing masks came to life when our team member, Reagan Stewart of Betta Innovations, shared the story of her wife — a nurse who is experiencing the shortage of critical PPE and medical equipment right here in our community. This is when we knew we had to find a way to help,” Colp said. “We are incredibly grateful to Micro Center, AMD and Opera Event for their support, and we thank all the makers who are helping us create a network to provide for those medical pros in need. We are also appreciative of our cast, crew and staff for sharing their ideas and energy to help make a difference.”

“I am so grateful for the thousands and thousands of health care workers facing this pandemic every day. In times like these, we must come together and support any way we can,” Wheaton said. “When this idea was shared with me, I was immediately on board to help. I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this show and its team than right now. We will get through this together.”

