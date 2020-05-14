Individual high schools and colleges will be recognized though photos, videos and messages from deans and principals across the country.

ATLANTA — Class of 2020 will get to celebrate virtually during a celeb-filled bash that has never been done before.

The Facebook live presentation of #Graduation2020 brings special meaning as many students graduating this year will not have a scheduled ceremony following the coronavirus pandemic.

Individual high schools and colleges in the U.S. by name, state by state, will be recognized though photos, videos and messages from deans and principals across the country.

Oprah Winfrey will deliver the commencement address, and some major entertainers from Georgia will also get a chance to shout out students.

Georgia natives Usher, Lil Nas X, and Kandi Burruss are scheduled to make appearances.

Multi-Grammy award winner Usher Raymond IV graduated from North Springs High School.

Before she became a member of the hit reality show “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Kandi Burruss graduated Tri-Cities High School in East Point, Atlanta.

Lil Nas X became an instant sensation on the Billboard charts in 2019 with his hit “Old Town Road,” but before that he graduated from Lithia Springs High School.

Other big names like Selena Gomez, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Simone Biles, and more will also share words of wisdom for the class of 2020.

The video will be shared on Facebook Watch and available at facebook.com/facebookapp .

Facebook has several other features and resources for this year’s graduates, with more info at classof2020.fb.com .

The company is letting users throw virtual graduation ceremonies via Facebook Live; tap into AR effects like graduation speech filters with customizable tassels and college-themed vstoles for the Facebook app, Instagram, and Messenger; stickers and profile frames available in popular school colors; and a curated list of songs for the graduation moments people share to their stories.

