ATLANTA -- Police now have the names of three men accused of beating up an actor at a Buckhead hotel after he got into an argument with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Surveillance video shows the men, believed to be 28-year-old Brandon Allen, 24-year-old John Cappelletty and 42-year-old Lamar Reed, attacking Gabriel "G-Rod" Rodriguez in the lobby of a Piedmont Road Hampton Inn on Sept. 14.

Officers arrived at the location around 2 a.m. to speak with Rodriguez, who has appeared on Ballers, Ozark and other shows, about the attack. The actor said the men jumped him after he got into an argument with Kelly at the Twin Peaks restaurant across the street. Rodriguez said the rapper and his crew were kicked out of the restaurant for being too rowdy and were at their tour bus when he stepped out.

The police report states that this is when he and the rapper's crew got into another verbal dispute. However, this one escalated and Rodriguez said they chased him into the hotel lobby.

Referring back to hotel video, police said that one of the men, reportedly a bodyguard for Kelly, picked up and slammed the actor to the ground. The three other men then join in kicking and punching him.

The report states that Rodriguez had major injuries to the right side of his face but that he refused medical treatment.

One witness to the attack, who claimed to be part of Machine Gun Kelly's crew, said that Rodriguez actually started the fight by taunting them, at one point saying something along the lines of, "I'll beat all of you one by one."

TMZ elaborated that the fight apparently started over Rodriguez's comments to the rapper regarding his feud with another rapper, Eminem. The actor apparently took issue with comments Kelly had regarding Eminem's teen daughter.

None of the men involved in the attack were on the scene when police arrived and the lone witness didn't provide any contact information for the rapper or the other men. There isn't any indication in the police report that Kelly was actually involved in the fight.

However, all three are now wanted on warrants for battery and police are asking anyone with details on their location to call them.

