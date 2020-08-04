Interactive tools and facts about the "Trolls" sequel!

ATLANTA — As thousands of movie theaters remain closed throughout the country, many film releases are delayed or premiering on digital/streaming platforms.

Fans who have anticipated seeing the animated sequel “Trolls World Tour” are getting to see the film ahead of its original April 17 schedule, which will now be available On Demand April 10.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return as Poppy and Kendrick for the sequel to the popular 2016 musical hit.

“Trolls World Tour” takes viewers on an adventure as the duo discovers that they are but one of six different Trolls tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock.

Queen Barb, played by Rachel Bloom, and her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), want to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme.

Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.

Here’s a look at what parents should know about the release.

Celebrate the big premiere with these official “Trolls World Tour” virtual party packs!

Universal, the studio behind the animated musical, has prepared a “Home Premiere Party Pack” and well as several “how to draw” tutorials to celebrate the release of the new film. Check out their official guide here.

How did the Trolls franchise come about?

Every character in “Trolls World Tour” is inspired by the creations first made globally famous in the 1960s and ’70s. The design of Trolls came from the popular doll, featuring various characters with brightly colored hair.

What other musical stars are set to appear in “Trolls World Tour”?

With the expansion of the Trolls universe, several award winning musicians have been assembled in the new film. Grammy award winning singer Mary J. Blige, George Clinton and Anderson .Paak are representing the Land of Funk. Kelly Clarkson, who also appears in “NBC’s The Voice” is the character Delta Dawn, Sam Rockwell plays Hickory and Flula Borg as Dickory in the land of country.

J Balvin brings Reggaeton, while Ester Dean adds to the Pop tribe. Anthony Ramos brings the beat in Techno and Jamie Dornan covers smooth jazz.

World-renowned conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel appears as Trollzart and Charlyne Yi as Pennywhistle from the land of Classical. And Kenan Thompson raps as a newborn Troll named Tiny Diamond.