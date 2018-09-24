ATLANTA- New television series and movies are preparing to shoot as we roll further into late September! Here are some of the production signs you may see and what they mean.

BROCKMIRE - The IFC comedy, “Brockmire” also used “WTM” when it filmed in Macon and Metro Atlanta for Season One and Two. The Season Two finale just aired last week, and it already has the green light for a third and fourth season. If you start seeing tons of “WTM” production signs, it could be either show filming. “Brockmire” stars Hank Azaria as a Major League Baseball announcer who has a meltdown on air after he discovers his wife cheating on him.

If you've been anywhere near the Cheshire Bridge, you've probably seen the production signs "LARK," the working title for the Marlon Wayans film "Sextuplets" in production right now!

SEXTUPLETS/LARK - This is a new Netflix series staring Marlon Wayans. The comedy centers around a man whose journey to find his birth mother ends with the discovery that he's a sextuplet. He starts searching for his other 5 brothers (all played by Wayans) only to discover he's bitten off more than he realized. Shoots in Atlanta scheduled for throughout September.

GRANT- Thanks to A-Scene Facebook Group member Melody Booker cor sharing this sign posted near Conyers. – “Doom Patrol” is one of five original series that will be debuted on “DC Universe,” the new streaming platform that is dedicated solely to DC Comics TV shows. It’s a spinoff of “Titans,” another series that will be on “DC Universe.” The show follows a group of outcast super heroes and an idealistic mad scientist as they investigate and protect Earth from strange phenomena. So far, we’ve seen casting calls for “Doom Patrol” calling for extras in Lawrenceville, Conyers, Loganville and Lithonia. Lawrenceville PD also has a posting about street closures from Doom Patrol in early September.

QF, QUEEN FUR : Our insiders are just clicking away on our social media about this one. Showtime’s ‘Queen Fur' has taken over the city of Monroe filming at various locations for the newly ordered pilot. We’ve been getting tons of photos of production crews filming around town.

It stars Lily Mae Harrington ("Glee") and is set in a small town in central Florida where beauty pageants, gun culture, Cuban revolutionaries and Southern hospitality clash. They wrapped up August with shoots in Monticello.

Our A-Scene insider Rachel Palmer shared this filming notification for downtown Monroe.Film crews will be at the Monroe Municipal Court filming interior and exterior scenes

LGC, TOGS- "Legacies" is the next installment off of the CW hit "The Vampire Diaries". They often shoot around Conyers. Val Crisp spotted this TOGS sign in Conyers recently and shared it with our A-Scene Facebook Group. If you're wondering about the TOGS code, take a closer look at the name of the last spinoff, The OriGinalS. “Legacies” is scheduled to premiere in October 2018.

PSG- The Passage. Back when it was shooting the pilot, "The Passage used HVN as well, but thanks to A-Scene Facebook group member Ronda Christian who caught this photo in late August in Stone Mountain, we've learned that production is now using PSG. Facebook Group Member Austin Jervis shared a release from the Newton Co. Sheriff's office that helped us confirm that a shoot involving people with tactical experience there was for "The Passage" too. Parts of the pilot were shot in Atlanta, and the series was picked up by Fox in May. It's set around an experiment on death row inmates designed to cure major illnesses. Instead it becomes a highly contagious virus that turns people into human vampires. Humanity's only hope may be an orphan girl with the key to possibly save us all. Right now we don't have a specific release date for the series. They are scheduled to start September with shoots in McDonough.

SF - The Walking Dead. We’ve come to know that a casting call for men and women to portray zombies or survivors south of Atlanta is pretty much code for “'The Walking Dead' is filming". Extras Casting continues to put these calls out as the hit drama films Season 9. Keep your eyes open for production signs in the area marked “SF” for “Stalwart Films”. If you find one, share your photo with theAScene@11alive.com. We'll share them in our A-Scene Facebook group. Here's the A-Scene’s full story from our visit to TWD outpost AKA Senoia.

McFLY, 1080, BLK45, PCF7 - These are all sign codes used by the Netflix hit “Stranger Things.” Laura Starr Wilson posted about spotting a BLK45 sign off of South Cobb Drive in our group in early August. Production has been steady in a number of locations around Atlanta although we don't have specific locations for early September. Here's a link to a story and video on Stranger Things transforming Gwinnett Place Mall into a 1980's mall.

And we recently posted this clip where the stars and crew talk about their great working relationships. It' has a shout out to Heather Taylor with Casting Taylormade which handles the local background extra casting!

EYE - “MacGyver,” the CBS reboot of the classic series, started production on Season 3 in Loganville earlier this month before moving to other parts of Atlanta. They've had a busy schedule around Atlanta recently. A-Scene follower David Binder shared this production sign shot with us.

CROSS EYE – Speaking of CBS reboots, “Dynasty” is filming under the code “CROSS EYE.” The remake follows the same basic premise as the original, two of America’s wealthiest families feuding over their fortune and their families, but with an updated storyline and cast. Season 2 premieres on October 12.

SOS -“SOS” is the code that the FOX series “Star” uses when it films here. A-Scene follower Tim Nichols, JR spotted this one in Midtown.

Kaley Brook Lackey caught this picture of star Queen Latifah at "Flower Child" restaurant near Lenox! The series stars Jude Demorest, Brandy and Queen Latifah. Season 3 premieres on September 26.

PSI - “PSI” is being used by the film “After”. It's about a young woman who heads off to college and falls for a bad boy with a dark secret. Our A-Scene followers spotted shoots around the Emory campus back in August too. “PSI” was the code previously used by the film, “The Darkest Minds,” filmed in Atlanta last year.

HW – We’ve seen some blue “HW” production signs around Atlanta recently. Although we haven’t confirmed what production is shooting under the code, we do have a hunch. “Step Up: High Water” is the sixth installment in the “Step Up” franchise and is back shooting for its second season in Georgia. We believe “HW” could stand for ‘High Water’ and the blue background could represent the ‘Water’ part.

