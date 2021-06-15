Where to celebrate Juneteenth Atlanta

During the weekend of June 19, there are many variations of celebrations taking place throughout Metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Saturday, June 19, 2021, is Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the freedom of the last enslaved African Americans.

The word Juneteenth is a combination of the month and date that the holiday is observed, on June 19. On that day in 1865, Union troops led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over, and that all remaining slaves were free. Lincoln announced the Emancipation Proclamation that had declared their freedom in September 1862.

During Juneteenth, there are many variations of celebrations taking place throughout Metro Atlanta.

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Celebration

Centennial Olympic Park is the home of the official Juneteenth celebrations as a Black History Parade, March and Rally will take place over three days kicking off on June 18. A parade starts at Noon on Saturday, June 19, and travels down Auburn Ave from the King Center to Centennial Olympic Park.

This year’s parade theme is True Identity=True Freedom.

Atlanta Juneteenth Children's Book Giveaway

The T-Mobile Foundation partnered with the African American Museum Association to put 7,500 books in the hands of children across the nation.

This is taking place, Friday, June 18, 2021, 1 PM to 3 PM; Saturday, June 19, 2021, 1 PM to 3 PM and Sunday, June 20, 2021, 11 AM to 3 PM at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30313.

The books reflect the contributions and stories of African Americans throughout history. Atlanta was selected as one of 14 cities across the country to participate with 500 local families walking away with a free book.

The Dialogue Mural

The families of police brutality and racial injustice victims have partnered with Justice for Georgia and portrait artist Maisie Thompson to create The Dialogue Mural, set to be unveiled in a formal ceremony on Juneteenth in downtown Atlanta, GA. The 500 – square - foot mural, located at 156 Forsyth St SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, will feature sixteen portrait panels of Black men, women, and children who have lost their lives to violence in the state of Georgia. The event will take place Saturday, June 19 at 6:00 PM.

Each person memorialized in The Dialogue Mural has had their life stolen and due process delayed by miscarriages of justice. Many of their cases involve egregious police violence, misconduct, and allegations of corruption.

To facilitate community involvement, the mural will include an enlarged QR code that will direct visitors to a dedicated website where they can learn more about the victims, their cases, and opportunities to mobilize and take action.

Juneteenth Decatur

the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights has partnered with the City of Decatur for a celebration of Juneteenth from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the city square on Saturday, June 19.

The themes of the family-focused event are “Liberate, Educate, Celebrate” and the day will include a youth art and mural project, vendors, and music.

On the one-year anniversary of the removal of the Confederate monument, advocates and activists from around Georgia will share stories and lessons from their organizing to remove symbols of white supremacy in their local communities.

“Together we can propel and sustain the movement for the removal of symbols of hate through collaboration across communities in the South. We invite activists and advocates to join us on Juneteenth for support and inspiration during this time of celebration, “ Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Co-Chair Fonta High said in a statement.

East Point & NAACP Atlanta’s Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom

The City of East Point is partnering again with the NAACP Atlanta Branch to continue its annual commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States through its Juneteenth holiday.

This year, the two organizations are hosting the Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom Festival on Saturday, June 19, in the Downtown Commons, 2757 East Point Street from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. The festival will feature over 200 participants in its parade and over 50 food, clothing, and art vendors.

In 2020, East Point City leaders voted to make Juneteenth a City holiday and hosted the inaugural Juneteenth Celebration event focusing on African American freedom, history, and culture.

Douglas County Juneteenth Exploration Challenge

Douglas County Travel & Tourism, Inc. (DCTT) invites tourists and guests to honor African American history by taking the Juneteenth Exploration Challenge.

The Juneteenth Exploration Challenge is a brief tour of some of the most historic African American locations in Douglas County, GA. Locations include a masonic lodge dating back to 1881, burial grounds of former slaves, and current-day political history.