Why rapper Mulatto changed her name to Latto

For several months, the Clayton County raised performer has discussed the possibility of changing her stage name as the term “mulatto” is described as a slur.

ATLANTA — The platinum-selling recording artist once known as Mulatto has officially changed her name. On Monday, rapper Latto debuted her new moniker on music streaming platforms like Tidal, Spotify, and Apple Music as she gears up to release an album on Friday.

For several months, the Clayton County raised performer has discussed the possibility of changing her stage name as the term “mulatto” is described as offensive.

According to the Pew Institute of research, the term “mulatto” – Mulato in Spanish – commonly refers to a mixed-race ancestry that includes white European and black African roots.

Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, identifies as biracial. Back in 2016, she emerged in the music industry as Miss Mulatto in the first season of Jermaine’s Dupri’s reality competition series “Lifetime’s The Rap Game”.

“I’m passionate about my race. I’m Miss Mulatto. The term mulatto technically is a racist slur. It means someone that’s half Black and half white. So it’s, like, controversial,” she said during her time on the show. “I took that negativity from the word mulatto and now … everybody calls me Miss Mulatto."

She was only 15 years old at the time.

The “Queen of the South” artist hinted during an interview with HipHopDX at the 2020 BET HipHop Awards that she was thinking about changing her name.

“It is a controversy that I hear and see every day as far as my name goes, so I would be lying to say no I never thought of that. But I can’t say too much ... right now, because it’s going to be a part of something bigger,” she told HipHopDX.

After much social media scrutiny and reflection, the southern lyricist stayed true to her word and revealed that she would change her name in a trending interview with Hot Freestyle back in January.

"You know you might know your intentions, but these are strangers who don't know you, never even met you in person," Mulatto expressed in the interview. "So you gotta hear each other out, and if you know those aren't your intentions and that's how it's being perceived, it's like why not make a change or alter it? For me, it was the name. So now I'm like, 'OK, my intentions was to never glorify being mulatto.' So if that's how it's being perceived and people think I'm saying, 'Oh, I'm better because I'm mulatto' or 'My personality trait is mulatto' ... then I need to change the matter at hand."

Latto said she would not just change her social media handles because "that's not sensitive enough to the subject matter" and she wants "to be able to speak on it" so people can hear her out. She said changing your name in the music industry is no easy feat and it comes with a load of logistics.

"I want them to also understand that the name change at this level in your career is a big decision," the 22-year-old rapper said during her Hot Freestyle interview. "Freaking investors, labels, everything ... been riding on this name, so it is a big decision ... it's way deeper than a tweet." She made it clear that multiple aspects were involved in the decision and a variety of business partners had a "say so in that decision."

"It's not like me being 'I want to do this' and then it's just done," she said.

The star reached a huge milestone back in March when her single “B*tch From Da Souf” received a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

“I was the first solo female rapper from ATL to go gold,” she penned in a tweet. “Now I’m the first solo female rapper from ATL to go platinum too!”