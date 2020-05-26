The show tells us that William, 6, was just a baby when he started showing interest in music.

ATLANTA — A 6-year-old boy from Milton, Georgia got the opportunity of a lifetime, appearing on NBC’s “Little Big Shots” twice during this current season.

The show tells us that William Zhang, 6, was just a baby when he started showing an interest in music.

His parents had an inclination that their young boy loved creating songs, so they bought William his very first piano worth $20,000 at age 2.

His mom Julie told “Little Big Shots” producers that piano instructors told her that William was too young for lessons, so she taught herself how to play so that she could team him.

A video of William playing Mozart got him first prize in the American Protégé International Piano and Strings competition.

Back in March, Melissa McCarthy called William a “true virtuoso” during his first appearance on this show.

On Sunday’s episode, William got together with some other Little Big Shots musicians virtually and they covered “Lean on Me.”

