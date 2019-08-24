LAS VEGAS — US Olympic gymnast Danell Leyva medaled for the United States in the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympic Games, and now, he's heading for the national finals of American Ninja Warrior.

Leyva won Bronze in the All-Around in London and brought home Silver in the Parallel Bars and Horizontal Bar in Rio. Now, he's after the grand prize in "American Ninja Warrior."

With the four-part National Finals getting underway on Monday night, you have got to see one of the most incredible saves in Ninja Warrior history!

As Leyva tried to get across the third of four boards precariously placed above a moat, it teetered, just enough to send him toppling toward the water below.

But -- that's where our Olympic gymnast's remarkable skill came into play.

After Leyva's save, he was cool and calm, and on Twitter, called out Marvel, perhaps suggesting he could be Kraven.

Kraven The Hunter is a long-time foe of Spider-Man on the comic book pages, and Kraven is rumored to be the main villain for the next Spider-Man movie, following this summer's box-office smash blockbuster hit film, "Spider-Man Far From Home."

Time will only tell if Marvel Studios big boss Kevin Feige got the hint, but with moves like that, Leyva definitely made his mark.

Watch Part One of the National Finals of "American Ninja Warrior," Monday night at 8 p.m. on NBC and 11Alive!

