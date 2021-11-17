Young Dolph was no stranger to Atlanta

The rapper was shot and killed in Memphis on Wednesday.

ATLANTA — The hip hop community is mourning following the death of beloved rap artist Young Dolph Wednesday in Memphis.

The "Cut It" artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., died following a shooting near the 2300 block of Airways, outside of Makeda’s Cookies, a police source close to the department said. He was 36.

A recent video posted on Makeda's Cookies Instagram page, showed the hip hop artist supporting the local Black-owned cookie shop six days earlier.

Dolph is no stranger to Atlanta. He performed in Atlanta last August as a part of the Parking Lot Concert Series hosted in 2020. He has also connected with a slew of Atlanta hip hop artists such as T.I., Gucci Mane, and O.T. Genasis.

Back in 2019, he had nearly half a million dollars in jewelry and electronics stolen from him outside of a metro Atlanta Cracker Barrel parking lot on Senoia Road in Fairburn. In a police report, he revealed his losses, along with those of his passenger Sean Johnson, to total roughly $432,205 in all. Police reported a vast majority of the missing items as jewelry; though, a laptop and other electronic equipment were also reported missing. A gun the rapper said belonged to his brother was also taken. Police were able to put together clues from the incident due to surrounding surveillance from a nearby gas station.

Young Dolph debuted back in 2017 with his album King Of Memphis. He peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Artist 100 on Aug. 29, 2020. Dolph has had three top 10 albums on the Billboard 200. Rich Slave peaking the highest at No. 4. He recently performed on the new Hip Hop countdown show "Off Top" back in September.