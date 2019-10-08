HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A big name returned to Central Georgia to help support his hometown.

Rapper Young Jeezy stopped in Hawkinsville to make some connections.

"It's bigger than the music," Jeezy said. "I brought a gang of things with me when I came back, like Figgers Wireless, which we are giving free WiFi to the hospital and high school."

Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, has given back to his community in the past. In September 2018, he donated iPads to Pulaski Elementary.

"Man it's just who I am as a person, so for me it just feels good to even see family members be here and just get loved," he said.

Jeezy says he wants students in Hawkinsville to realize you can achieve your dreams no matter where you're from.

