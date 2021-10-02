x
'It will be required' | Vaccination passports could be required as soon as the summer

Early versions are in development all around the world in both the public and private sectors.

WASHINGTON — Traveling. It seems like a faint memory, right? 

With vaccinations increasing, CBS travel editor Peter Greenberg says trips, both domestic and international, could increase by the summer. There will be one big difference though – you’re likely going to need proof that you’ve been vaccinated. 

According to Greenberg, vaccination passports will be the new standard in travel. 

"It will be required," he said. "The real question is what technology will be available to create a universally acceptable and universally readable document that can’t be forged."

"Some governments are doing it," Greenberg said. "Denmark is creating a digital passport for citizens that will contain all your current medical information that can be updatable on that digital card."

While digital versions are the ultimate goal, Greenberg says early models will likely be physical, like those created by award-winning scientist and inventor Isaac Daniel.

Credit: WUSA9
Scientist/ inventor Isaac Daniel with his vaccination passbooks

Daniel has developed two versions: basic and international. The international version has e-vaccine technology that serves as an electronic version of your health records. He suggests the basic version be used for domestic travel and daily interactions.  

Similar to the white card vaccine recipients are given after their first dose, both versions house relevant information like which vaccine was administered, where it was administered and when.  

Credit: Defense.gov
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington D.C. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

Greenberg tells WUSA9 that vaccine verification for travel could be mandatory on cruise lines and some airlines as soon as July.

"They're gonna be asking for it at your point of departure and your point of entry," Greenberg said. Those places include the airline ticket counter, passport control and Customs and Border Protection.

Until a standard vaccination passport is authorized Greenberg says every country and company will be trying to develop something that works for their residents. If you want to order Daniel’s vaccination passport you can do that here

