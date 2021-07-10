Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy move to WATL-TV Wednesday night

11Alive's Atlanta Mayoral Debate will air from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday, moving your favorite shows to WATL.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's top candidates for mayor will face off Wednesday on the key issues that impact you: crime, pandemic recovery and more.

11Alive's Jeff Hullinger and Shiba Russell will moderate Atlanta's Mayoral Debate live, and candidates will have the opportunity to answer questions submitted by Atlanta residents.

The hour long debate will air on Oct. 13 beginning at 7 p.m.

Due to the Atlanta mayoral debate airing on 11Alive, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will move to WATL-TV at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.