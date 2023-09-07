Programming note | 'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy!' airing on WATL this Thursday night

The shows will return to their normal time slots on 11Alive on Friday.

ATLANTA — This Thursday, due to NBC's coverage of the return of Football Night in America and Week 1 of the NFL season, long-running game shows "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" will be moving from 11Alive at their usual times.

Both shows will air on our sister station, WATL. "Wheel of Fortune" will air at 7 p.m. and "Jeopardy!" will air at 7:30 p.m. There will be no 11Alive News Primetime newscast on WATL.

The shows will return to their normal time slots on 11Alive on Friday.

How to watch WATL

WATL can be seen on the following channels/providers:

Broadcast/over-the-air: 36

Comcast: Channel 13/813

Charter: 3/701

AT&T Uverse: 36

Google Fiber: 36

DirecTV: 36

Dish Network: 36

NFL Week 1 details

The NFL regular season kicks off Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC when the Detroit Lions take on the defending Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, during Week 1.

NBC's coverage of the game from Kansas City starts at 7 p.m.

Here are all the game details:

When: Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023

Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 Time: Coverage starts on NBC at 7 p.m. ET / Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET

Coverage starts on NBC at 7 p.m. ET / Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri.

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri. Game: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs What channel to watch: NBC

NBC Streaming: Peacock