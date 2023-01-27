x
Here's who won 'Jeopardy!' for Jan. 27

Spoilers are ahead.

On Friday, Jan. 27, NBC News interrupted the regularly-scheduled airing of Jeopardy! roughly 20 minutes into the show with a special report on the release of body camera and surveillance video of the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers.

Here is the info you missed: 

Jake DeArruda, a delivery dispatcher originally from Ludlow, Vermont, took first place. He won $22,797 after Final Jeopardy!, defeating six-day winner Troy Meyer (who six-day cash winnings total $214,802). 

Meyer, a music executive from Tampa, Florida, ended last with $0 left in the bank, while earing $1,000 for his third-place finish. 

Dee Williams, a research associate from Boston, Massachusetts, ended as the No. 2 contestant with $6,600, though she walked away with $2,000 for her second-place finish.

