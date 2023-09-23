Guests are challenged to enter the maze and find the exit from more than two miles of twists, turns and dead ends.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One local farm is paying tribute to country music legend Reba McEntire in a big way this year.

The MAiZE at Little Darby Creek has transformed their corn maze into a tribute to Reba, complete with her face, cowboy boots, a hat and horseshoes.

According to the Milford Center farm’s website, the maze was done in celebration of Reba’s upcoming lifestyle book, “Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.”

Forty other farms will also be paying tribute to Reba’s new book with similar displays.

“While l admit being in a corn maze is one of the more unique things I've ever been invited to be a part of, I couldn't be more excited to be involved with some of the things that matter most to me - farming, family, and friends,” said McEntire. “Growing up on a ranch in Oklahoma, I know how important agriculture is and I love being involved with something that brings more people out to farms across the country for good wholesome fun!”

Visitors can not only venture inside the maze but test their knowledge of the country artist along the way by using a “Reba passport.” The maze is in an 8-acre corn farm and designed by Brett Herbst.

Guests are challenged to enter the maze and find the exit from more than two miles of twists, turns and dead ends.

“This is an exciting time to be working with Reba and we’re thrilled to honor her in our maze design this year,” said Randy Rausch, owner of The MAiZE at Little Darby Creek. “Our farm and maze are all about providing wholesome family fun and lasting memories, and we know those things are just as important to her.”

The farm is located at 8657 Axe Handle Rd. in Milford Center. Admission is $12 for those ages 3 and up.