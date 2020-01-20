Tim Tebow is officially off the market!

About a year of getting engaged, the Heisman Trophy winner and former Florida Gator quarterback tied the knot with Demi Leigh Nel-Peters, 2017's Miss Universe, in Cape Town, South Africa, according to People Magazine.

The couple exchanged vows in front of nearly 300 guests during a 30-minute wedding ceremony at Las Paris Estate, People reports.

During the ceremony, Nel-Peters was seen wearing a custom gown made by David's Bridal whereas Tebow was wearing a millennial pink suit made by Antar Levar.

Both Tebow and Nel-Peters, who is from South Africa, posted photos and videos of their big day filled with both American and South African culture. The two were also surrounded by family and friends.

TMZ reports the two also shared photos from their wedding rehearsal dinner, showing a lavish cocktail party. Tebow was wearing a burgundy suit and Nel-Peters complimented him with a strapless red jumpsuit decked out intricate beading designs.

"I’ve been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with," Tebow told People. "I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I’m marrying Demi. I can’t wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!