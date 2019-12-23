ATLANTA — Popularly known as the "hip hop capital," it's no secret that Atlanta has a thriving music scene.

The city has cultivated and launched the careers of some of music's most iconic artists, like T.I., Ludacris, Ciara, John Mayer and Andre 3000.

11Alive is "Where Atlanta Speaks," so we reached out to music streaming service Spotify to see what songs and artists were most popular among our viewers in 2019.

Most-streamed songs in Atlanta on Spotify in 2019:

1. "Sunflower"- Post Malone and Swae Lee

2. "MIDDLE CHILD"- J. Cole

3. "Wow"- Post Malone

4. "7 rings"- Ariana Grande

5. "Truth Hurts"- Lizzo

Most-streamed artists in Atlanta on Spotify in 2019

1. Post Malone

2. Drake

3. Khalid

4. Ariana Grande

5. Billie Eilish

