Trilith Studios bringing entertainment complex to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Trilith Studios is working to develop another project called Trilith LIVE.

The seven-acre entertainment complex is being launched in the hopes of bringing more concerts, festivals and live audience tapings to Fayetteville, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Trilith, formerly known as Pinewood Atlanta Studios, served as the home for cast and crew who worked on "Avengers: Endgame." As of 2023, Trilith has dedicated 1,000 acres to film studios, workshops, offices and backlots.

In addition to providing work spaces, all of their properties are encapsulated in what they call “Town at Trilith.” The complex has a variety of homes, restaurants, lofts, rec areas and even a school for children.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle said the goal of Trilith LIVE is “to bring more visitors to the creative mini city in Fayetteville.” The Atlanta Business Chronicle reports that developers plan to include:

A 1,800 seat auditorium

Two live audience television stages

A luxury cinema

An indoor atrium

An outdoor plaza

120,000 square feet of creative office space, food court and retail shops

The project is expected to be completed by in 2025, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.