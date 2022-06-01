6 TV shows & movies with ties to Georgia to watch in June

Here's where to watch.

ATLANTA — In need of a new show to binge or movie to fire up on a night in?

Look no further than these seven television series and movies to check out in June with ties to Georgia. All of these are mentioned on the state's tourism and travel website.

White Elephant

What's it about: A mob enforcer, played by Michael Rooker, breaks his code to help save a cop, Olga Kurylenko, who witnessed a failed assassination attempt ordered by a crime boss, played by Bruce Willis.

Earlier this year, Willis' family revealed that the action star had been diagnosed with a condition "impacting his cognitive abilities." As a result, he would be stepping away from acting. That makes "White Elephant" likely one of the last projects to star the legendary actor.

Where can I watch: The movie will be available to watch on June 3.

Ms. Marvel

What's it about: There's arguably no bigger property in entertainment at the moment than Marvel, and Disney's latest series set in the expanded comic book universe looks to introduce audiences to the character of Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American superhero who protects her New Jersey neighborhood and learns to come to terms with her growing powers.

Where can I watch: The series will be able to stream on Disney+ starting on June 8.

First Kill

What's it about: Per Netflix, this series will follow the romance between teens Juliette and Calliope, whose love is complicated by the fact that one is a vampire and the other a vampire hunter. Now, that's the kind of drama you can really sink your teeth into.

Where can I watch: The series will be able to stream on Netflix, starting on June 10.

Father of the Bride

What's it about: A remake of the 1991 comedy, originally starring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton, this version stars Andy Garcia as a father coming to grips with his daughter's upcoming wedding. The updated 2022 version will also tell the story through the prism of a Cuban American family.

Where can I watch: The movie will be available to stream on HBO Max starting on June 16.

Jerry & Marge Go Large

What's it about: Based on a true story about a retired couple (Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening) who discover a loophole in the Massachusetts lottery, and use their winning money to revive their small Michigan town.

Where can I watch: The movie will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting on June 17.

Buckhead Shore

What's it about: First there was "Jersey Shore," then there was "Floribama Shore," and now - yes - Atlanta's ritzy neighborhood of Buckhead will be the focus of its own "Shore" series on MTV.

In a press release, "Buckhead Shore" is described as following "the interpersonal lives of a group of friends making a name for themselves in the 'Beverly Hills of the South' as they escape their everyday life and head to the lakeshore to let loose."