Young Thug to perform at State Farm Arena | Here's what to know

ATLANTA — Young Thug is preparing for a one-night show in his hometown.

On Monday, A1 Events announced the Atlanta rapper will light up the stage at State Farm Arena later this year.

Young Thug grew up in Atlanta's Sylvan Hills neighborhood and will come back on April 15 for a one-time performance. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.

Event organizers said the concert will also feature superstar guests to be announced later.

The rapper dropped two albums last year and has collaborated with artists like Drake, Lil Baby, Gunna, NAV, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Doja Cat, and Travis Scott, according to a news release.