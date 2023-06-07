Atlanta teen battles life-altering injuries after being shot in face by supposed friend

After 17-year-old Mason Colburn was shot by a 15-year-old, who was supposed to be his friend, his entire family is rallying for more accountability in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A 17-year-old Atlanta teen is bravely battling to regain his life after a shooting left him with life-altering injuries. His mother is now advocating for change and demanding greater accountability for both the young offenders and their parents.

The shooting happened in March when Mason Colburn was allegedly shot in the face inside his home by a 15-year-old who was once considered a friend. His life was forever changed in that fateful moment, and now he must relearn basic functions such as chewing, talking and walking.

During an interview at The Shephard Center, where Mason receives treatment, his mother, Michele Colburn, asked him how long it would take him to regain his ability to walk independently.

"Probably a year, a little longer," he said, adding that forgiveness will take longer than that.

Speaking about the incident during the interview, Mason said he couldn't talk about it without cursing. His mother intervened, gently urging him to refrain from swearing.

"No. Because it pissed me off," he said.

But Michele Colburn understands his anger. She's pissed off too, adding "I have never in my 52 years of life felt that kind of fear."

The bullet that struck Mason's face not only shattered his jaw but also caused a brain injury that resulted in an aneurysm. In that painstaking moment, when Michele was informed of her son's condition, she asked the doctor if he was alive.

"And he said yes. And I said, that's all that matters; we will get through the rest," she recalled.

Mason's path to recovery has been grueling. Instead of focusing on typical teenage milestones and preparing for his junior year of high school, he now dedicates six hours each day to physical therapy. The once-lighthearted teenager is now faced with the immense challenge of reclaiming his independence.

"These are choices that teens in this society are making because they are so desensitized to what life really means," Michele said.

Right now, her choice is to protect her son. She said there is nothing more serious than keeping her smiling boy safe and reassuring him saying "I'm so proud of you; I am so proud of you, kiddo."

After spending four months in inpatient therapy, Mason has finally returned home. However, his journey is far from over. In November, he will return to The Shephard Center to continue his rehabilitation and attempt to regain the ability to walk.