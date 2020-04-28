'Broadway From Home' offers virtual theater classes

Actors Harley Harrison Yanoff and Tess Primack offer virtual classes on Zoom, pairing out-of-school theater kids with the pros!

NEW YORK — Look out Great White Way, the next generation is coming to shine bright! As actors are out of work and theater kids are out of school, New York actor Harley Harrison Yanoff thought to bring back his summer workshop virtually! With co-founder Tess Primack, they welcome professional actors, casting agents, and educators who provide invaluable coaching to young kids with a passion for the arts.

"Broadway From Home" offers workshops five days a week now via Zoom and teach improv training, audition techniques, singing, dancing, and more!

To learn about their classes and upcoming live performances, visit www.bwayfromhome.com.

