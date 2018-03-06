KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - George H.W. Bush is looking healthy and happy in a new photo from his hospital room shared on Twitter Friday.

The former President tweeted about reminiscing on life while reading his granddaughter Ellie's book.

The tweet read: "Enjoying a great book and a wonderful walk down memory lane this morning. Yet another reminder of just how lucky I have been in life. Very proud of the author and co-author too."

The new book is titled "George and Barbara Bush: A great American love story."

According to the website, it "paints the portrait of the enduring relationship of George and Barbara Bush. Sharing intimate interviews with the Bushes and family friends, this is a never-before-seen look into the private life of a very public couple."

The book is the first published work from Ellie LeBlond Sosa and it was co-authored by Kelly Anne Chase, a a New England-based writer and magazine editor.

The former President was taken to the hospital on Sunday after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

Jim McGrath, Bush's spokesperson, says he will likely remain in there for the next several days for observation.

Photos: Wedding of George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush
01 / 14
George and Barbara Bush cut their wedding cake, Rye, New York.
02 / 14
George and Barbara Bush on their wedding day in Rye, New York, January 6, 1945.
03 / 14
Wedding dance of George Bush and Barbara Pierce in Rye, New York, January 6, 1945.
04 / 14
The wedding of George and Barbara Pierce Bush, Rye, NY, January 6, 1945.
05 / 14
Barbara and George Bush on their honeymoon at The Cloister on Sea Island, GA, January 1945
06 / 14
The Prescott Bush family at the wedding of George and Barbara Bush. (l-r) Jonathan, Nancy, George, Barbara, Prescott S, Bush Sr., Dorothy Walker Bush, Prescott Bush Jr. with his wife Beth, and William Henry Trotter Bush (Bucky), Rye, NY.
07 / 14
Barbara Bush dances with her father at her wedding in Rye, NY, January 6, 1945.
08 / 14
Bridal Portrait of Barbara Pierce Bush, January 6, 1945
09 / 14
Barbara Bush stands at the 9th hole of the golf course at The Cloister Resort on Sea Island, GA, during her honeymoon, January 1945.
10 / 14
Barbara Pierce Bush with her father and mother on her wedding day in Rye, New York, January 6, 1945.
11 / 14
George and Barbara Bush on their wedding day in Rye, New York, January 6, 1945.
12 / 14
George Bush in front of The Cloister Resort on Sea Island, GA, during his honeymoon, January 1945.
13 / 14
Barbara Bush on her honeymoon at The Cloisters on Sea Island, GA, January 1945.
14 / 14
Wedding announcement of Barbara Pierce to George Bush published in the New York Times, January 7, 1945.
