LongHorn Steakhouse grill master received $5,000 for cooking 1 million steaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-area grill master received $5,000 from LongHorn Steakhouse for cooking up 1 million steaks for the restaurant.
David Clyburn has worked for LongHorn for more than two decades and is one of just a few employees nationwide to achieve the milestone. Clyburn, who works at the LongHorn on Centrum Parkway in Pineville, was surprised with a $5,000 check and a celebration with his co-workers, friends and family.
In addition to the check, Clyburn was awarded a gold chef coat and other commemorative mementos.
