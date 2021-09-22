Chris Pérez shares a long-lost picture of Selena and a pepper sauce update

Chris Pérez, 52, has been gaining attention online since his trending Tweet last week about how he amicably resolved his legal dispute with Selena's family.

The widower of the late superstar Selena Quintanilla-Pérez is dishing about his pepper sauce and sharing more about his late wife. After Chris Pérez tweeted last week that he had amicably resolved his legal dispute with her family, Pérez posted a picture he said he had never seen before.

As of Wednesday, the photo – which was posted on September 18 – had more than 254,000 likes. The snapshot shows the two in front of what appears to be a fireplace mantle. Pérez, 52, said in a Facebook post, his mother showed him the picture after he visited her and added, "I hope you guys enjoy it."

Pérez, who grew up in San Antonio, also shared an update about his line of pepper sauce on Sunday, letting people know it should be coming soon online, once again.

"Pérez Pepper Sauce update: After a few weeks of some delays (beyond our control due to worldwide covid restrictions), Amazon just picked up the next shipment of Perez Pepper Sauce and it’s officially on its way to their warehouse in Dallas. It should be about a week before it’s available again online! Thanks for your patience Heads up though…last time we did this, Amazon sold out in about an hour or 2 so…just sayin’I’ll keep you posted here or at @perezpeppersauce And don’t forget to order t-shirts and other cool stuff at perezpeppersauce.com Thanks again for your support!"