Library in DeKalb County hosts outdoor book club for teens

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A new program in DeKalb County is helping teens find a love for reading.

It's also giving them the space to connect with their peers while staying safe from COVID-19.

DeKalb County Public Library is launching an outdoor book club for teens. It's called "The Outdoor Bookworms." Teens ages 13 to 18 can attend to meet friends and discuss the books.

One of the program leaders, Kahlil Griffin, tells 11Alive, the students will be able to share and hear different perspectives on the books that interest them.

"Kids are able to read the book and also discuss it in an informal manner," Griffin, the youth services librarian for the DeKalb County Public Library said. "They aren't at school, so they don't have to worry about answering the wrong question or feeling tense, nervous."

Griffin said the book discussions will focus on how topics in the books can relate to teens' everyday lives.

"The books that we're going to choose are books that are popular with teens," he said. "It won't be textbooks. It won't be books that are mandatory for classes. It's books that are entertaining, exciting, fun. But they also have subject matter that best fits today's climate."

Griffin grew up in DeKalb County and went to the University of Georgia and Valdosta State to study to become a librarian. He said he wants to give back to the place that helped him find his love for reading.

"I feel like I have an affinity just to give back to the community," he said.

The first outdoor book club will meet Tuesday, Oct. 5 outside the Wesley Chapel Library. Teens can register online and check out the book from the library.