DENVER — A UFC fighter paid off all the lunch debts for students at two schools within the Denver Public School District (DPS).

Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje wrote a check last week for $1,538 to pay off the student lunch debts accrued during the first semester at West Early College High School and Middle School.

Gaethje was born in Phoenix but is now based in Colorado where he trains, according to his bio page. He's a friend of a teacher at West Early College, which was part of the reason he paid of the debt of students there.

The school thanked Gaethje in a post on their Facebook page.

"West Early College families received a wonderful holiday gift today. Shout out to Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje who is a champion UFC fighter and friend to our Cowboys," the post says. "We love and appreciate your generous gift! Thank you."

