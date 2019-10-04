DUNWOODY, Ga. — It's been nearly four years since Al and Addie Alberghini went viral.

“We couldn’t quite understand the interest in it,” said Al Alberghini. “The fascination,” Addie Alberghini chimed in.

The couple said the whole thing was merely a chance meeting.

Al Alberghini had just picked up his wife, Addie Alberghini from the airport and while waiting for the MARTA train they noticed a young man having trouble with his neck tie.

So, Al Alberghini decided to step in and help.

“So, if you look at the picture you see Adelina with her coat spread apart. She was blocking so that two young men wouldn’t take a picture to ridicule this young man,” he explained.

However, unbeknownst to them another man snapped the picture that would create viral magic.

The picture showed Al Alberghini leaning over to help the young man with his necktie while his wife stood on the opposite side.

“We didn’t even know. We didn’t even know what viral was. So, we finally found out what going viral was when we had friends in London they told us that they’ve seen it. Friends of our doctors said they had seen it in South Korea. Friends and family in Italy,” Addie Alberghini mentioned.

The couple said after a small conversation with the young man they went their separate ways and now, they often think about him.

“Oh, I’d give him a hug and ask, whatever happened the next day. If he sees this I hope he’ll call,” said Addie Alberghini. “I would like to say hello,” Al Alberghini mentioned.

The couple is retired and has a pretty good sense of humor about everything.

“Our life today is very lowkey,” he said. “We’re boring. That’s another way of saying we’re very boring,” Addie Alberghini laughed.

“We just do what we think is the right thing to do,” she said.

The Alberghinis' said they have kept in contact with the man who posted the picture on Facebook.

Back in 2016, the couple was honored for their gesture by MARTA.

