Most of us know of the newest Gerber baby, Lucas Warren, because he's adorable AND he's the first Gerber baby to have Down syndrome.

The Dalton, Georgia baby stole the world's heart when his adorable photos hit the web last February.

Lucas dazzled the judges in the 8th annual Gerber Baby Photo Search, beating out more than 140,000 entries. He's also the first child with Down syndrome to be named a Gerber baby since the contest’s inception 90 years ago.

Lucas is stealing the show again, but this time he's not doing it alone.

Ann Turner Cook, the first-ever Gerber Baby, posing with this year's spokesbaby is blowing up Twitter.

My grandmother was the Gerber baby. It was a funny bit of trivia, never made her rich or got us free strained peas or anything. But last week she got to meet the company's newest spokesbaby, named Lucas. Pretty pretttty cute. pic.twitter.com/u7ddWaM1Ed — Chris Colin (@chriscolin3000) June 4, 2018

Cook's grandson, Chris Colin, shared the image over the weekend. And if you ask us, this is too much cuteness for one photo!

PHOTOS | Meet Gerber's newest face, Lucas Warren

PHOTOS | Meet Gerber's newest face, Lucas Warren

Shortly after Lucas was selected, his family told 11Alive they hoped his new role will encourage inclusion and offer hope for families on a similar journey.

READ | 'Gerber Baby' Lucas spreading joy, inclusion

AND | Mom of first Gerber baby with Down syndrome: 'Humanity is better than I thought'

"People are becoming more open to not just people with disabilities or special needs, but parents who are new to this like we were, they're opening up and saying we were scared. We didn't know what to think," Warren said.

WATCH | See sweet Valentine's Day message from first Gerber Baby with Down syndrome

Warren's parents said Lucas' story is showing people there's an alternative to such fears.

"I've heard so many stories and read so many articles where moms ... now they've got that extra courage not to have the fear to share their own children on social media or enter them in contests like Gerber's contest," Cortney Warren said.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM