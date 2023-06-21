Bubba Nulisch was recovering in the hospital when his dog ran away from home

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — When Bubba Nulisch was hospitalized with a bacterial infection, doctors saved his life by putting him in a coma.

However, Nulisch says the hardest part was waking up.

“I didn’t want to be woke up if he wasn’t there,” said Nulisch.

While he was in the hospital, Nulisch learned that his dog, 4-year-old Bullet, had run away from his Grand Prairie home.

Nulisch was inconsolable.

“I knew he was out there, and I couldn’t see him or touch him or find him,” he said. “It was heartbreaking.”

Before adopting Bullet a few years ago, Nulisch was a long-haul truck driver. Health issues forced him to retire and because he could no longer work, Nulisch fell into a deep depression.

“Yes,” Nulisch said. “Until Bullet came along. It just seemed like everything changed. He gave me a little joy and hope.”

So, when Bullet turned up missing, Nulisch posted a desperate plea on Facebook.

That cry for help made its way to Kim Joppie, of Dallas.

Joppie runs a dog rescue and it was obvious to her and everyone else on Facebook, that Nulisch would’ve done anything to find Bullet. He just couldn’t.

“He was in a rehabilitation hospital,” Joppie said. “He had no way to go reclaim his pup, so he needed an angel.”

And an angel is what he got.

Thanks to Joppie, a few days ago, dog and owner were reunited. Joppie took Bullet to visit Nurisch at the rehabilitation facility before dropping him off at the house when Nurisch returned home later that weekend.

Turns out, a good Samaritan had found Bullet and taken him to Dallas Animal Services. He was about to be adopted by a new family before Joppie saved the day.

To prove it was Nulisch’s dog, Joppie put together paperwork and provided pictures, all while driving way out of her way.

“Of course it was worth it,” she said. “My heart is full.”

Nurisch says he not only got his dog back, it renewed his faith in humanity.

“There’s a lot of kind people left in the world that are willing to help,” Nulisch said.

Sounds like the dog wasn’t the only one who was rescued.