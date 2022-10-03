Georgia's most Googled costume goes to infinity and beyond

Witch, vampire, and cat costumes are popular costumes - but not the most searched in Georgia.

ATLANTA — People are carving out time to Google costume ideas and Georgia's top search hints that revelers plan to go to infinity and beyond.

According to All Home Connections, affiliated with AT&T, Georgians plan on dressing up as Buzz Lightyear.

The beloved "Toy Story" character recently got his own film "Lightyear," potentially inspiring the new Halloween costume favorite. California, Colorado, and Georgia's neighbors Tennessee and North Carolina are also buzzing over the toy astronaut character.

Encanto-inspired costumes also topped several state searches hinting that Disney costumes may dominate this spooky season.

The website analyzed Google Trends data to make its prediction, also learning that the classic cat costume is the most Googled dress-up option in most states. Though the cat costume won in 12 states, 11 states also had the closely-related witch costume as a spooky favorite. The third most popular costume search was for vampires, an ode to Twilight's recent spike in relevance again.

Minions might take over Hawaii, according to search data. Not-as-popular options include Wednesday Addams, Eleven from Stranger Things, Top Gun, Elvis, zombies, ninjas, dragons and Game of Thrones' Jon Snow.