Halloween is one of the best times of the year for showing off amazing costumes and tributes celebrities.

Beyonce nearly broke the internet Tuesday when she dressed up as R&B icon Toni Braxton and revealed a series of photos via Instagram.

BeyonceBraxton5_1540950445255.jpg

In the photos, Beyonce mimics Braxton’s signature short haircut along with her simple, yet edgy style she wore on her self-titled debut 25 years ago.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available
BeyonceBraxton3_1540950447660.jpg

Beyonce playfully called herself “Phoni Braxton” and posted a heartfelt message to Braxton.

“Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens,” she said.

As Beyonce’s viral post took off, Braxton responded.

“Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover? I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis! Happy Halloween 🎃 Who run the world...GIRLS! GIRLS! 💃🏽💃🏼

@beyonce,” she said.

View this post on Instagram

Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyonce’s three “Phoni Braxton” posts received more than four million likes combined.

PHOTOS | Beyonce

PHOTOS: Beyonce
01 / 57
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Beyonce attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)
02 / 57
SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
03 / 57
INDIO, CA - APRIL 12: Singer Beyonce performs with her sister Solange onstage during day 2 of the 2014 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2014 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
04 / 57
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Beyonce performs onstage during TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TIDAL)
05 / 57
CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 16: Beyonce and Jay Z attend Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on June 16, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
06 / 57
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Beyonce attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)
07 / 57
SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
08 / 57
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Beyonce performs onstage during TIDAL X: 1015 on October 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)
09 / 57
SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Beyonce (R) performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images)
10 / 57
MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 27: In this handout photo provided by Parkwood Entertainment, Beyonce performs during the opening night of the Formation World Tour at Marlins Park on April 27, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Parkwood Entertainment via Getty Images)
11 / 57
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Beyonce attends the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
12 / 57
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 05: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was converted to black and white.) Jay-Z (L) and Beyonce attend the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
13 / 57
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Beyonce attends TIDAL X: 1020 at Barclays Center on October 20, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)
14 / 57
CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: Beyonce performs on stage during a Get Out The Vote concert in support of Hillary Clinton at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio on November 4, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)
15 / 57
INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyonce with daughter Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)
16 / 57
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Beyonce performs at The BRIT Awards 2014 at 02 Arena on February 19, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
17 / 57
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 04: Beyonc? Knowles attends the Topshop Topman New York City flagship opening dinner at Grand Central Terminal on November 4, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
18 / 57
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 02: Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z attend the welterweight unification championship bout on May 2, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
19 / 57
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 13: Singer Beyonce performs on stage during a concert in the Rock in Rio Festival on September 13, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
20 / 57
INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: Singer Beyonce Knowles attends the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV)
21 / 57
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 01: (L-R) Singer Beyonce, rappers Jay-Z and Kanye West and television personality Kim Kardashian attend the 2012 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images For BET)
22 / 57
23 / 57
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 13: Singer Beyonce performs on stage during a concert in the Rock in Rio Festival on September 13, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
24 / 57
LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 8: Singer Beyonce Knowles poses with her six Grammys backstage in the Pressroom at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 8, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
25 / 57
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Recording artists Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive at the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. Barack Obama was re-elected for a second term as President of the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
26 / 57
LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 28: Singers Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland and Beyonce performing "Say Yes" during the 30th Annual Stellar Awards at the Orleans Arena on March 28, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Say Yes is a song by Michelle Williams, taken from her fourth studio album Journey to Freedom (2014). The song and video feature Kelly Rowland and Beyonce. (Photo by Erik Umphery/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment)
27 / 57
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 27: Rapper Jay-Z and singer Beyonce Knowles perform onstage at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
28 / 57
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Singer Beyonce performs at the Staples Center on July 13, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
29 / 57
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Beyonce performs during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
30 / 57
SAITAMA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 18: Beyonce performs onstage at Saitama Super Arena on October 18, 2009 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)
31 / 57
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Jay Z (L) and Beyonce attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
32 / 57
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 01: Beyonce attends the 2012 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images For BET)
33 / 57
34 / 57
35 / 57
36 / 57
37 / 57
38 / 57
39 / 57
40 / 57
41 / 57
42 / 57
43 / 57
44 / 57
45 / 57
46 / 57
47 / 57
48 / 57
49 / 57
50 / 57
51 / 57
52 / 57
53 / 57
54 / 57
55 / 57
56 / 57
57 / 57

© 2018 WHAS-TV