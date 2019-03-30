LIVE
'Our community has suffered a tremendous loss:' Parents left with more questions than answers after SC fifth-grader's death
Author: WCNC Staff
Published: 9:59 AM EDT March 30, 2019
Updated: 9:59 AM EDT March 30, 2019
CHAPTER 1
"Our community has suffered a tremendous loss."
CHAPTER 2
"You're not answering any questions"
CHAPTER 3
The investigation continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's almost been a week since 10-year-old Raniya Wright was critically injured in a fight at her South Carolina school. 

The fifth-grader was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston where she died Wednesday as a result of her injuries. 

Investigators say it might be weeks before we know exactly what happened, leaving parents and members of her community frustrated with a lack of answers. 

'Our community has suffered a tremendous loss:' Parents left with more questions than answers after SC fifth-grader's death

Chapter 1

"Our community has suffered a tremendous loss."

By all accounts, Raniya Wright was a wonderful student, loved being a big sister and was involved at her family's church. How could this happen?

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office said a fight broke out between Wright and another fifth-grader at Forest Hills Elementary School on March 25. According to reports, deputies were called to the school for a collapsed student. 

Colleton County school officials said teachers were able to break up the fight but Raniya Wright was seriously injured. Reports said she was taken to the nurse's station while paramedics were called. She was breathing but unconscious. 

The cause of the fight isn't clear but parents are questioning how it could have escalated so quickly. 

"Where are the adults?" asked a Charleston parent. "Where are the administrators while all of this is going on?"

After an ambulance took her to a local hospital, she was airlifted to Charleston. Sadly, she died two days later, leaving the Colleton County community reeling from the death of a young child. 

"Our community has suffered a tremendous loss," the Colleton County School District said in a statement.  "Raniya was a wonderful student. She loved to write, spend time with her friends, play basketball and loved being a big sister."

South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in statement, "my heart aches for the student's parents, peers, and the entire Walterboro community as they grieve the loss of a child who has left us far before their time."

Chapter 2

"You're not answering any questions"

With parents making their frustration known, school leaders held an emergency meeting. It didn't satisfy parents demanding answers.

Parents showed up for an emergency meeting of the Colleton County School Board Thursday night. When they got there, the parents found out it was an executive session, meaning they couldn't come in. 

The group waited patiently for nearly three hours hoping to get answers from district leaders. The board had other plans. Instead of taking questions, they read two statements and adjourned the meeting without taking any questions.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Wright family," said Tim Mabry, a member of the board. "Our district will continue to support them in any way possible...out of respect for the families, and the integrity of the investigation, we request that the public remain patient and focused on supporting this community during this time of tragedy."

Raniya Wright
Raniya Wright
Ashley Wright

Dr. Franklin Foster, the district superintendent, cited the open police investigation and student privacy laws as the reasons why they couldn't say more. He also asked for the community to help them by not spreading rumors and speculation.

But that wasn't satisfying for the parents who'd gathered in a small meeting room at the district office and had waited while the board was in executive session. As the board left the room after their statement, the parents shouted out at the departing members, who remained silent as they exited a side door. 

"We wait outside for two hours and y'all just going to adjourn the meeting and leave," one parent said. 

"You don't want any rumors or speculations but you're not answering any questions," said another. 

Chapter 3

The investigation continues

Detectives say it "could take weeks" before we learn exactly what led up to the fight that led to Raniya's death.

Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland said he can't give the public much information regarding the case. 

In a briefing held Friday afternoon, 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone said an autopsy has been done on Wright but no conclusions were reached and said it's premature to determine if any criminal charges will be needed. 

"We will take as much time as necessary to ensure a thorough investigation," Strickland. 

There's no timetable for the completion of the investigation. 

