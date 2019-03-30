'Our community has suffered a tremendous loss:' Parents left with more questions than answers after SC fifth-grader's death

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office said a fight broke out between Wright and another fifth-grader at Forest Hills Elementary School on March 25. According to reports, deputies were called to the school for a collapsed student.

Colleton County school officials said teachers were able to break up the fight but Raniya Wright was seriously injured. Reports said she was taken to the nurse's station while paramedics were called. She was breathing but unconscious.

The cause of the fight isn't clear but parents are questioning how it could have escalated so quickly.

"Where are the adults?" asked a Charleston parent. "Where are the administrators while all of this is going on?"

After an ambulance took her to a local hospital, she was airlifted to Charleston. Sadly, she died two days later, leaving the Colleton County community reeling from the death of a young child.

"Our community has suffered a tremendous loss," the Colleton County School District said in a statement. "Raniya was a wonderful student. She loved to write, spend time with her friends, play basketball and loved being a big sister."

South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in statement, "my heart aches for the student's parents, peers, and the entire Walterboro community as they grieve the loss of a child who has left us far before their time."