How to read a juror's body language in the court trial you're watching

Jury selection for Ahmaud Arbery's murder trial is underway. Here's how you can get a glimpse of what jurors are thinking during the trial.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jury selection started Monday for the three men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery while jogging in a Georgia neighborhood. This case has garnered public outrage after a video showing the killing of Arbery, who was unarmed.

Many people want to know what's on the jury's minds during jury selection and the actual trial. Jury members know that it's a high-stakes situation when they're listening to and processing information about a case. Many jurors will try to hide or have a poker face during the trial because they don't want to give anything away. However, if you know what to look for, the body cues what someone is feeling.

We know that body language changes when there's a cause. The cause can be several things such as a question, topic, photo, testimony, description of the crime scene or injuries, witness reactions on the stand. Body language is emotional, which means that the jury, in this case, responds to emotions. And the emotions are revealed in their body language.

Look for body language signs of distress such as facial flinches, eyes downward, looking away, facial expressions of disgust, surprise, confusion, or skepticism. Also, look at their hands. When someone feels uncomfortable, it's common for them to find ways to release their anxiety and tension. Many times, they’ll rub their hands, arm, or leg as a way to soothe themselves.