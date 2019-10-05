‘I’ve spent 10 years fighting fiercely for her’ | Sophia Weaver, now in hospice, is experiencing a whole new world of firsts

Now that Sophia is no longer in and out of hospitals and on medications that make her weak and tired, the Weavers are now able to go on adventures with Sophia. They’re calling it: Sweet Sophia’s Adventures.

So far, Sophia has gone on a handful of adventures, thanks to the kindness and support from the Charlotte community.

“We are very lucky because we have an amazing community that surrounds us who are allowing us to have those amazing adventures. We call it sweet Sophia’s adventures,” Natalie said.

It may seem like a pretty mundane chore for any other family but for the Weavers a haircut at a salon was never a possibility for Sophia. That is until the salon shut down for the day just so Sophia could come in and get her haircut.

Mark said the salon had decorated the space with balloons for Sophia’s arrival.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing at the salon.

"She had about 15-minute choking spell, unfortunately, so we had to get her into a space where she was comfortable again," Mark said.

After about 45 minutes, and the choking spell had passed, the Weavers held onto Sophia while the hairdresser washed and styled Sophia's hair.

“She was just smiling in a very big way and she was giggling. And it was a really proud moment as a parent to see that,” Mark said.

A local movie theater also shut down for the day so Sophia could watch “How To Train Your Dragon” on the big screen.

"That was another amazing moment to be able to just sit there and I got to sit behind them and watch him hold her as she watched it and switch off,” Natalie said.

Photos: Sweet Sophia's Adventures Natalie and Mark Weaver were forced with making one of the hardest decisions of their lives. The Weavers have decided to transition Sophia away from medical care to give her a chance to live life. Natalie and Mark Weaver were forced with making one of the hardest decisions of their lives. The Weavers have decided to transition Sophia away from medical care to give her a chance to live life. Natalie and Mark Weaver were forced with making one of the hardest decisions of their lives. The Weavers have decided to transition Sophia away from medical care to give her a chance to live life. Natalie and Mark Weaver were forced with making one of the hardest decisions of their lives. The Weavers have decided to transition Sophia away from medical care to give her a chance to live life. Natalie and Mark Weaver were forced with making one of the hardest decisions of their lives. The Weavers have decided to transition Sophia away from medical care to give her a chance to live life. Photo via Natalie Weaver's Twitter account. Natalie and Mark Weaver were forced with making one of the hardest decisions of their lives. The Weavers have decided to transition Sophia away from medical care to give her a chance to live life. Natalie and Mark Weaver were forced with making one of the hardest decisions of their lives. The Weavers have decided to transition Sophia away from medical care to give her a chance to live life. Sophia Weaver's family is fighting to protect her image after internet trolls took her picture and used it in a shocking way. Sophia Weaver was born with deformities on her face, hands and feet. Her mom was 34 weeks pregnant when doctors told her and her husband what to expect. Natalie and Mark Weaver were forced with making one of the hardest decisions of their lives. The Weavers have decided to transition Sophia away from medical care to give her a chance to live life. Natalie and Mark Weaver were forced with making one of the hardest decisions of their lives. The Weavers have decided to transition Sophia away from medical care to give her a chance to live life. Natalie and Mark Weaver were forced with making one of the hardest decisions of their lives. The Weavers have decided to transition Sophia away from medical care to give her a chance to live life. Natalie and Mark Weaver were forced with making one of the hardest decisions of their lives. The Weavers have decided to transition Sophia away from medical care to give her a chance to live life. Natalie and Mark Weaver were forced with making one of the hardest decisions of their lives. The Weavers have decided to transition Sophia away from medical care to give her a chance to live life.

Among other adventures, Sophia also went roller-skating. Our NBC Charlotte crew was there to capture every blissful moment.

"I was pushing her in her wheelchair. She loves music and she just was so happy the entire time. And for her body to hang in there for 45 minutes, full attention, no seizures, no tremors, smiling, the family surrounding us and just having so much fun. I think my face was sore from smiling," Mark said.

A special Sophia’s Adventure moment happened when Sophia and Natalie went to the Mint Museum in uptown.

The museum opened early so the two could walk around the museum and admire the art installations.

Following the trip to the museum, Natalie posted a photo of her with Sophia standing in front of a giant mural of former president Barack Obama.

Natalie wrote:

“I was Overcome w/ emotion as I stood in front of the @barackobama painting w/ Sophia. I explained that he is the President who fought for her to have healthcare despite being born w/ many #PreExistingConditions & why she’s alive today which is why I fought so hard for 2 yrs to protect preexisting condition protections.”

About a week later, Natalie received a comment from President Obama himself. He mentioned how he wasn’t the only one fighting for ACA (Affordable Care Act) but instead, it was millions of people like Natalie fighting.

“Thanks for everything you’re doing for Sophia and so many others,” President Obama wrote.

Mark and Natalie said just having the opportunity to watch Sophia experience things for the first time is amazing.

“And I’ll go back to the decision it’s one of the most heart-wrenching decisions that I’ve ever had to make,” Natalie said. “Because as a mom, you want to fix things and so I’m fixing this and fixing that and the doctor will fix this. You keep doing it until we got to the point that we realized there is no fixing.”

Mark and Natalie said the decision to ultimately step away from medical care has also allowed their other kids to play with Sophia in a way they’ve never been able to before.

“A lot of times we’ve had to do things separately as a family and it just means a lot to us, “Natalie said. “We want to make sure that they have memories of their sister that aren’t just her in her hospital bed, upstairs in her room, being in pain.”

The Weavers said they are making up for lost time.

“So, at the end of the day we’re trying to say let’s try to change that to become more,” Natalie said. “The time that we spend to together. Make it meaningful, make it quality and let's not take today for granted and with our other kids as well.”