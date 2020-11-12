Son of fire victim gifts Smyrna officer painting of a touching moment of prayer at scene of house fire

'Mrs. Myers son was kind enough to paint a picture of that memorable photo, and she presented it to Officer Melvin and we are honored to add it to the pictures.'

SMYRNA, Ga. — A moment devastation turned into an opportunity of kindness between a woman who had just lost her home in a fire and a police officer on the scene.

The Smyrna Police Department received a token of appreciation to remember the sweet moment of support.

In a Facebook post, the police department recounted when Shirley Myers lost her home in a fire.

A photo at the scene was taken where you can see black smoke billowing along with flames from the home. But in that same picture, you see her standing there holding hands with Officer Melvin. The police department said Melvin was praying for Myers in that moment.

"Mrs. Myers son was kind enough to paint a picture of that memorable photo and she presented it to Officer Melvin and we are honored to add it to the pictures here at the department," the Facebook post reads.

They shared a picture of the painting in the post, that has now received dozens of shares and comments.

"It was my absolute honor to paint this for the Smyrna Police Department and particularly Officer Melvin," Dale Cullen said in the comments. "Officer Melvin went above and beyond in offering my mom not only aid, but also comfort. This was only a very small gesture of appreciation for a grand heroic act."

"What a beautiful picture," one Facebook user said. "God bless you Officer Melvin. Prayers for Ms. Shirley as she deals with her loss."