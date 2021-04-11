Atlanta Rapper 21 Savage refurbishes basketball court in heart of Old Fourth Ward

During the unveiling of the basketball court, students from two nearby high schools attended the event in the heart of Old Fourth Ward.

Atlanta’s very own 21 Savage teamed up with Chime, a company that offers online banking services, to refurbish a basketball court at Parkway-Wabash Park.

The collaboration also highlighted his efforts to educate his hometown about financial literacy and money management.

During the unveiling of the basketball court, students from two nearby high schools attended the event in the heart of Old Fourth Ward.

Chime also teamed up with the Leading By Example Foundation, Project Backboard and Atlanta muralist George Baker to create the vision for the design. A spokesperson for Chime says it was important the students were there to hear from someone they look up to.

“21 Savage shared some great insights. He talked about the importance of saving. He talked about the importance of the 50-30-20 rule. And that’s something we at Chime really believe in. And we think it’s key to financial literacy,” Erica Johnson said.

The event at Parkway-Wabash Park also included an activity that introduced financial education to the students through a basketball challenge. The Grammy-nominated rapper participated and gave the high school students tips on how to become knowledgeable about finance.

The event wrapped up with a panel discussion and students took home prizes.