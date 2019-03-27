ATLANTA — The road to recovery hasn’t been easy for Christion Abercrombie, but every day he says he can’t help but to say thank you to the man upstairs.

“From the first day I was at the hospital I can’t do nothing but thank God,” he said.

“We are just embarking the 5-month period, so for 5 months to see how far he’s come it’s amazing,” said his mom, Staci Abercrombie.

On September 29th, 2018, Christion’s team, Tennessee State University, took on Vanderbilt University.

“Around that two-minute mark left in the first half that’s when I noticed that he was declining a little bit,” explained Derrick Abercrombie, Christion’s dad.

The sophomore linebacker from Smyrna suffered a head injury during that game.

He collapsed after returning to the bench in the second quarter.

“The crazy thing about it is I don’t remember nothing from the injury,” Christion said.

He underwent emergency surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was eventually transferred to the Shepard Center, which specializes in spinal chord and brain injury treatment.

During his stint in the hospital, prayers and tweets poured in.

His family says he’s showing major signs of progress - posting a tweet for the first time he sustained a serious head injury back in December.

“I’m trying to get back on the field. that’s the goal. If not, I’ll do something like coaching or a trainer or something in that area,” he mentioned.

“It has taught us to put everything in perspective for our lives,” Staci said.

