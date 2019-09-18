A few sunrise excursions to look for surviving turtles had been discouraging.

There were many turtle nests full of water after Hurricane Dorian. None of the eggs hatched. The baby turtles did not survive.

It’s why Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island would appreciate this morning even more. I was so happy to be tagging along and had no idea the incredible things that I’d soon see.

They were watching a nest higher in the dunes, the roots from dune grass had grown around it.

The dune grass protected it in some ways, but the turtles wouldn’t have been able to get out on their own.

The Turtle Patrol dug into the sand and found they’d hatched and were ready to make their way into the ocean.

They were covered in sand and squirming around, feverishly, learning to use their flippers. That motion carries them to the water.

They checked each turtle, then gently put it in a bucket with sand from the nest.

Before we knew it, the bottom of the bucket was full, but the next was not empty yet. The volunteers with the turtle patrol would come back for the rest of the baby turtles after releasing the first bucket full.

The turtles were crawling all over each other in that bucket. We were squealing like little kids watching it.

We watched as most of them instinctively went towards the ocean, following the light of the sun, or moon when they hatch at night, not letting anything – or each other - get in their way.

It took a little longer for a few of them to adjust to life outside the nest. The turtle patrol had us form two lines to make a path – two of them headed straight for my shoe, then needed a little help.

The patrol asked us to shoo away birds who swoop in and try to eat the turtles. Crabs are predators, too.

Something about seeing the turtles make it to the water made everyone feel like kids.

We were cheering them on. Giddy.

One nest can have 120 turtle eggs. This nest had 84 eggs and 84 turtles hatched – healthy.

They survived Hurricane Dorian and are part of the resurgence of loggerhead sea turtles, that were put on the list of endangered species in 1978.

They are about 4 inches long now. One day they’ll be four feet long and weigh around 75 pounds. The moms will come back to this exact spot on the beach to lay nests of their own.

It’s an experience no one on that beach will ever forget.

