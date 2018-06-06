Having a little too much fun in the sun? Relieve your sunburn with these three all-natural remedies created by DIY expert Robert Mahar.

These quick fixes will leave your skin feeling refreshed and ready for the week ahead!

Sunburn Relief Spray

Materials:

4 oz aloe vera liquid

2 oz organic green tea (brewed and cooled)

3 drops peppermint essential oil

Directions:

Combine all three ingredients and place in an 8 oz spray bottle. Mist onto suborned skin and allow to air dry. For added cooling effect, keep mixture chilled in refrigerator.

Sunburn Relief Bath

Materials:

2 cups colloidal oatmeal

1/2 cup baking soda

Directions:

Combine ingredients and add to a tepid/cool bath. Soak for 15 to 20 minutes, do not rinse and either gently pat yourself dry with a towel or preferably air dry.

Sunburn Relief Cubes

Materials:

Aloe vera liquid (non-potable) or aloe vera beverage (potable)

Directions:

Fill an ice cube tray with aloe vera liquid or aloe vera beverage. Place in freezer until solid. Apply aloe vera ice cubes topically to sunburned skin.

Helpful Tips:

Avoid sunburn by wearing a hat and sunglasses and apply a good sunscreen.

Severe sunburn should be treated by a physician. These remedies are meant to provide temporary relief to mild sunburn.

